Clear Linux Switches From Xfce To GNOME, Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 24 May 2017. Page 1 of 3. 25 Comments

The Intel-developed high-performance Clear Linux operating system has decided to shift their desktop focus from Xfce to GNOME.

For those using this rolling-release, performance-minded distribution, the change-over happened a few days ago with GNOME becoming the default desktop environment while Xfce is still bundled via the os-utils-gui bundle for the time being.

Originally they made use of Xfce for it being lightweight and easier to package, but in seemingly realizing its somewhat stagnate development and plans for making use of Wayland, they are now focusing on GNOME. With the switch-over to GNOME also comes many of the GNOME desktop components being packaged in Clear Linux bundles, making the distribution a bit more useful as a desktop/workstation platform rather than just for cloud/container/server applications.

The experience in using GNOME on Clear Linux has been stable and they are making use of the upstream GNOME 3.24 packages with a relatively stock package set. GNOME Shell is the default via GDM while the GNOME Flashback session is also available for those wishing to use the more classic/Metacity experience. With the new desktop stack, they are also now starting GDM by default rather than requiring users to run "startx" each time as was previously the case.

Curious about the performance impact of changing over the desktops, I ran some Intel HD Graphics tests using the latest Clear Linux release as of yesterday. Xfce 4.12 vs. GNOME Shell 3.24 was compared along with the GNOME Flashback session. Clear Linux 15430 shipped with the Linux 4.11.1 kernel, X.Org Server 1.19.3, and Mesa 17.2-dev as the most noteworthy components for this graphics comparison. Tests were done on an Intel Xeon E3-1245 v5 Skylake box featuring HD Graphics P530.


25 Comments

Related Articles
Intel's Clear Linux Switches Over To GCC 7 Compiler
Intel HD Graphics 630: Windows 10 Creators vs. Ubuntu 17.04 vs. Clear Linux
Benchmarking Various Linux Distributions With Amazon's EC2 Cloud In 2017
Windows 10 Creators WSL vs. Clear Linux vs. Ubuntu 17.04
Laptop Power, Boot Times With Ubuntu 17.04
Trending Linux News
TFS File-System Still Aiming To Compete With ZFS, Written In Rust
Glibc / GNU Toolchain Dropping Google NaCl Support
Linux GPU Driver Issues Are Still Holding Up Games In 2017
Vulkan 1.0.50 Adds New AMD-Developed Extension
Coriander Project: Compile CUDA Codes To OpenCL, Run Everywhere