Btrfs RAID 0/1/5/6/10 Benchmarks On Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 23 May 2017.

With Btrfs RAID 5/6 seeing fixes in Linux 4.12, if you are re-evaluating the setup of a Btrfs native RAID array, here are some fresh benchmarks using four solid-state drives.

For your benchmark viewing pleasure today are fresh Btrfs RAID benchmarks using the Linux 4.12 development kernel atop Ubuntu 17.04. Tested configurations were:

- 1-Disk
- 2-Disk RAID0
- 2-Disk RAID1
- 4-Disk RAID0
- 4-Disk RAID1
- 4-Disk RAID10
- 4-Disk RAID5
- 4-Disk RAID6

The drives were Toshiba TR-150 120GB SSDs. All of these Btrfs RAID benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite. In case you missed it, a few days ago was also fresh Btrfs. vs. EXT4 vs. F2FS vs. XFS benchmarks from Linux 4.12 Git.


