While I have already posted some single-disk file-system benchmarks on Linux 4.10, for some benchmarking fun this weekend I decided to run some fresh tests of Btrfs RAID capabilities using four solid-state drives (SSDs).

From the Core i7 6800K box I ran some fresh Btrfs benchmarks using the Linux 4.10 kernel as of this week. Tests were done of Btrfs on a single SSD, RAID 0 and RAID1 with two SSDs, and then RAID 0 / 1 / 5 / 6/ 10 using four SSDs. The SSDs used for this Btrfs benchmarking were the OCZ TRION TR150 120GB SSDs.

Each time the Btrfs file-system was mounted with its stock mount options after freshly setting up the file-system from scratch each time to the desired RAID level.

All of the Linux disk benchmarks for testing were via the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. Details on the Btrfs changes for Linux 4.10 can be found via this article. Do note yet that there's still the potential for RAID5/6 Btrfs issues but during my brief testing with each of the RAID levels I hadn't encountered any troubles.