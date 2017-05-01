Btrfs vs. F2FS Multi-SSD Performance On Linux 4.11
Written by Michael Larabel in Storage on 1 May 2017. Page 1 of 3. 4 Comments

Last week I posted benchmarks showing off F2FS performance with its multi-drive feature that isn't formal RAID but can still yield better I/O performance. For additional context, here are some results on that same system and with the Linux 4.11 kernel when using Btrfs with its native RAID capabilities.

After carrying out the 1/2/3/4 disk tests with F2FS on Linux 4.11 from the Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E box, I ran some Btrfs tests. For the Btrfs tests was a single disk run, two-disk RAID0, four-disk RAID0, four-disk RAID10, and four-disk RAID1 to yield some additional perspective how it compares to F2FS' multi-drive capability that makes just one big volume but with modified block allocation and background garbage collection differences to boost I/O speed.

All tests were done with the Linux 4.11 kernel and the four solid-state drives used for testing were the Toshiba TR-150 120GB SSDs. All benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.


4 Comments

Related Articles
Linux 4.11 File-System Tests: EXT4, F2FS, XFS & Btrfs
4-Disk Btrfs Native RAID Performance On Linux 4.10
EXT4 / F2FS / Btrfs / XFS On Early Linux 4.10 Kernel
Toshiba OCZ RD400 NVMe SSD Benchmarks On Linux
Btrfs Mount Option Benchmarks With The Linux 4.9 Kernel
Trending Linux News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
Features To Look Forward To In Next Month's KDE Plasma 5.10
CD/DVD Image Changes For The Upcoming Debian 9.0 Release
Wine 2.7 Has HiDPI Improvements, Direct3D 11 Shader Work
Mesa 17.1 Will Use A 1GB Shader Cache Limit