Last week I posted benchmarks showing off F2FS performance with its multi-drive feature that isn't formal RAID but can still yield better I/O performance. For additional context, here are some results on that same system and with the Linux 4.11 kernel when using Btrfs with its native RAID capabilities.

After carrying out the 1/2/3/4 disk tests with F2FS on Linux 4.11 from the Core i7 6800K Broadwell-E box, I ran some Btrfs tests. For the Btrfs tests was a single disk run, two-disk RAID0, four-disk RAID0, four-disk RAID10, and four-disk RAID1 to yield some additional perspective how it compares to F2FS' multi-drive capability that makes just one big volume but with modified block allocation and background garbage collection differences to boost I/O speed.

All tests were done with the Linux 4.11 kernel and the four solid-state drives used for testing were the Toshiba TR-150 120GB SSDs. All benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite.