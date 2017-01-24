For those looking to purchase a newer Intel Z270 motherboard for use with the new Kabylake processors, the ASUS PRIME Z270-P is what I've been using the past two weeks for my initial Kabylake benchmarking. So far it's been working out great and haven't run into any issues.

The ASUS PRIME Z270-P is a modestly-priced Z270 motherboard at around $130 USD, it's not on the cheap end but also not close to being one of the more expensive Z270 series boards. The PRIME Z270-P I picked up for its combination of price and features, including dual M.2 slots, plenty of USB 3.0 connectivity, ready for Intel's forthcoming Optane Memory, and all of the other essentials for being a solid Kabylake motherboard.

CPU

Intel Socket 1151 for 7th/6th Generation Core i7/Core i5/Core i3/Pentium/Celeron Processors

Supports Intel 14 nm CPU

Supports Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0

Chipset

Intel Z270

Memory

4 x DIMM, Max. 64GB, DDR4 3866(O.C.)/3733(O.C.)/3600(O.C.)/3466(O.C.)/3400(O.C.)/3333(O.C.)/3300(O.C.)/3200(O.C.)/3000(O.C.)/2800(O.C.)/2666(O.C.)/2400(O.C.)/2133 MHz Non-ECC, Un-buffered Memory

Dual Channel Memory Architecture

Supports Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP)

Graphics

- Intel HD Graphics support

- Supports HDMI 1.4b with max. resolution 4096 x 2160 @ 24 Hz / 2560 x 1600 @ 60 Hz

- Supports DVI-D with max. resolution 1920 x 1200 @ 60 Hz

Expansion Slots

1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (x16 mode)

1 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 (max at x4 mode)

4 x PCIe 3.0/2.0 x1

Storage

2 x M.2 Socket 3, with M Key, type 2242/2260/2280 storage devices support (SATA mode & X4 PCIE mode)

4 x SATA 6Gb/s port(s), gray

LAN

Realtek RTL8111H

Audio

Realtek ALC887 8-Channel High Definition Audio CODEC

USB Ports

Intel Z270 Chipset :

8 x USB 3.0 port(s) (4 at back panel, blue, Type-A, 4 at mid-board)

Intel Z270 Chipset :

6 x USB 2.0 port(s) (2 at back panel, , Type-A, 4 at mid-board)

Special Features

ASUS 5X Protection III :

- ASUS SafeSlot Core: Fortified PCIe Slot prevents damage

- ASUS LANGuard: Protects against LAN surges, lightning strikes and static-electricity discharges!

- ASUS Overvoltage Protection: World-class circuit-protecting power design

- ASUS Stainless-Steel Back I/O: 3X corrosion-resistance for greater durability!

- ASUS DIGI+ VRM: 7 Phase digital power design

ASUS EPU :

- EPU

ASUS Exclusive Features :

- AI Suite 3

- Ai Charger

ASUS Quiet Thermal Solution :

- Stylish Fanless Design Heat-sink solution & MOS Heatsink

- ASUS Fan Xpert 2+

ASUS EZ DIY :

- ASUS O.C. Tuner

- ASUS CrashFree BIOS 3

- ASUS EZ Flash 3

- ASUS UEFI BIOS EZ Mode

ASUS Q-Design :

- ASUS Q-Slot

- ASUS Q-DIMM

Overclocking Protection :

- ASUS C.P.R.(CPU Parameter Recall)

M.2 Onboard(The latest transfer technologies with up to 32Gb/s data transfer speeds)

Back I/O Ports

1 x PS/2 keyboard (purple)

1 x PS/2 mouse (green)

1 x DVI-D

1 x HDMI

1 x LAN (RJ45) port(s)

4 x USB 3.0 (blue) Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

1 x 8-channel Audio I/O