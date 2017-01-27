Given yesterday's release of the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 driver I've been busy running various benchmarks on this first AMD Linux hybrid driver release of 2017. A number of OpenGL benchmarks will be published this weekend compared to the latest Mesa RadeonSI Git driver while for your viewing pleasure today is a look at the Vulkan performance of AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 compared to the Linux 4.10 + Mesa 17.1-dev driver stack for Dota 2 and The Talos Principle.

For our first benchmarks of the AMGPU-PRO 16.60 are some numbers focused on Vulkan performance for the two benchmark-able Vulkan Linux games so far: Dota 2 and The Talos Principle. The OpenGL driver results for these games are also included as a point of reference while our main AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 vs. RadeonSI comparison is coming this weekend.

Tests were done on the same system and using a Radeon RX 480 and R9 Fury graphics cards. The open-source tests were done with Ubuntu 16.10 using Linux 4.10 and Mesa 17.1-dev from the Padoka PPA as of yesterday built against the LLVM SVN AMDGPU compiler back-end. For the AMDGPU-PRO 16.60 testing I had to re-install the system and use Ubuntu 16.04 LTS since this hybrid driver doesn't yet support the newer kernel releases and 16.04 LTS is their latest supported Ubuntu build.

With that said, let's go check out these latest open-source RADV vs. closed-source Vulkan driver results along with the OpenGL reference points.