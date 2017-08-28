Last week I was able to finally get my hands on a Threadripper 1950X system thanks to AMD for being able to deliver some Linux tests from this high-end desktop platform. The Threadripper 1950X as a reminder is a 16-core processor with 32 threads via SMT, 3.4GHz base frequency, 4.0GHz boost frequency, quad-channel DDR4 support, and support for 64 PCI-E lanes. Threadripper sits between the Ryzen 7 desktop processors and the AMD EPYC server/workstation processors, which are still soon to be tested at Phoronix. The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X will set you back $999 USD, but compared to the Core i9 7900X at the same price, has six more cores / 12 threads and a slightly higher base clock frequency of 3.4GHz vs. 3.3GHz but a lower boost frequency of 4.0GHz vs. 4.3GHz.

Last week I posted some preliminary AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Linux tests while today's article is much more thorough with having more time to spend with the system. This is also the first of many other articles to come looking closer at the Threadripper Linux performance followed by EPYC. In today's article are also some initial performance-per-Watt, AC system power consumption, and performance-per-dollar results for the 1950X and other tested AMD/Intel systems.

Threadripper for the uninitiated requires the Socket TR4. These Threadripper CPUs are huge, like Epyc, and have 4094 contacts. Threadripper motherboards are using the AMD X399 chipset and for this initial testing was done with the Gigabyte X399 AORUS Gaming 7 motherboard.

Threadripper 1950X has a 180 Watt TDP so water cooling is almost a must otherwise very powerful air cooling. For our initial testing was the Thermaltake Water 3.0 360 all-in-one water cooling system.