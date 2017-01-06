How AMD Kaveri's Graphics Performance Has Evolved Under Linux

As mentioned earlier when posting some fresh AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Linux graphics benchmarks, I have some fresh AMD A10-7850K "Kaveri" APU numbers with running the latest Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1-dev stack on many of my benchmarking systems in the basement server room. With having an A10-7850K Kaveri system running with the latest Linux open-source driver code, I figured I'd compare it to some of my older Kaveri results.

For those curious how Kaveri is running with the latest Linux drivers, first up is a comparison of the AMD A10-7850K + Gigabyte F2A88XM-D3H + 8GB DDR3 + Radeon R7 Graphics when comparing Ubuntu 16.10 with Linux 4.10 Git and Mesa 13.1-devel to some older results with the fglrx 15.20.3 driver and Linux 4.4~4.5 kernels.

Following these initial results in this article are some more numbers going back further to then look at the Ubuntu 14.10 and fglrx 14.20/14.50 performance. All of these OpenGL benchmarks were done in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.