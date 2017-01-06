How AMD Kaveri's Graphics Performance Has Evolved Under Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 6 January 2017. Page 1 of 5. 9 Comments

As mentioned earlier when posting some fresh AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Linux graphics benchmarks, I have some fresh AMD A10-7850K "Kaveri" APU numbers with running the latest Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1-dev stack on many of my benchmarking systems in the basement server room. With having an A10-7850K Kaveri system running with the latest Linux open-source driver code, I figured I'd compare it to some of my older Kaveri results.

For those curious how Kaveri is running with the latest Linux drivers, first up is a comparison of the AMD A10-7850K + Gigabyte F2A88XM-D3H + 8GB DDR3 + Radeon R7 Graphics when comparing Ubuntu 16.10 with Linux 4.10 Git and Mesa 13.1-devel to some older results with the fglrx 15.20.3 driver and Linux 4.4~4.5 kernels.

Following these initial results in this article are some more numbers going back further to then look at the Ubuntu 14.10 and fglrx 14.20/14.50 performance. All of these OpenGL benchmarks were done in a fully-automated manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software.


9 Comments

Related Articles
How AMD Kaveri's Graphics Performance Has Evolved Under Linux
Testing Nouveau's Open-Source NVIDIA Support On Linux 4.10 With NvBoost
AMDGPU vs. Radeon GCN 1.0/1.1 Benchmarks With Linux 4.10
AMDGPU-PRO vs. RadeonSI/RADV & NVIDIA's Linux Drivers To End 2016
AMDGPU-PRO 16.50 vs. Mesa 13.1-dev + Linux 4.9 Radeon OpenGL
Trending Linux News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
Steam Linux Client Beta Adds Idle Detection, Updated Vulkan Loader & More
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
Linux Marketshare Up To 3% According To One Popular Website