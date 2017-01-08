In preparation for Intel Kaby Lake socketed CPU benchmark results soon on Phoronix, the past number of days I have been re-tested many of the systems in our benchmark server room for comparing to the performance of the new Kaby Lake hardware. For those wanting to see how existing Intel and AMD systems compare when using Ubuntu 16.10 x86_64 and the latest Linux 4.10 Git kernel, here are those benchmarks ahead of our Kaby Lake Linux CPU reviews.

26 different Intel/AMD CPUs/APUs were tested for this comparison and all of them were running Ubuntu 16.10 with the Linux 4.10 kernel. Each system had an appropriate motherboard and each system was using the maximum number of memory channels supported for the given system and at the maximum supported memory frequency. None of the CPUs in this comparison were overclocked.

These tests are focusing exclusively on the CPU performance and not the graphics or storage performance due to those components varying in the test systems. Those wanting to see integrated graphics results can see yesterday's Intel IvyBridge/Haswell/Broadwell/Skylake OpenGL & Vulkan Benchmarks On Linux 4.10 + Mesa 13.1. The CPUs/APUs chosen were simply with what hardware I had available and for the systems that weren't preoccupied in other benchmarking / development tasks at Phoronix at the time of testing.

Each time Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 was cleanly installed on each of the systems and using an EXT4 file-system, the stock GCC 6.2 compiler, etc. The tests were freshly built from source and the CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS were set to "-O3 -march=native" for the built-from-source tests being configured to make use of each CPU's available instruction set extensions.

All of these Intel/AMD Linux CPU benchmarks were carried out in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. With that said, if you would like to compare how your own Linux system(s) speed compares to all of the results in this article, simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701086-RI-RACKRACK803 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side benchmark comparison.

The CPUs I had available for testing so far were:

1: A10-5800K

2: A10-7850K

3: A10-7870K

4: Core i3 4130

5: Core i5 2400S

6: Core i5 2500K

7: Core i5 3470

8: Core i5 4670

9: Core i5 6500

10: Core i5 6600K

11: Core i7 3770K

12: Core i7 4770K

13: Core i7 4790K

14: Core i7 4960X

15: Core i7 5775C

16: Core i7 5960X

17: Core i7 6800K

18: Core i7 990X

19: FX-8350

20: FX-8370

21: FX-8370E

22: Pentium G3258

23: Xeon E3-1245 v5

24: Xeon E3-1280 v5

25: Xeon E5-1680 v3

26: Xeon E5-2687W v3

