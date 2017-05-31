21-Way NVIDIA Fermi/Kepler/Maxwell/Pascal OpenCL GPU Comparison

On Monday I posted a 28-way NVIDIA GeForce Linux GPU comparison for fun going from the GeForce 8 series through the high-end GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. For those not interested in OpenGL but more into OpenCL compute, these benchmarks are for you. With the GPUs I had available for testing from Fermi and newer, some fresh OpenCL benchmarks were carried out.

With the Fermi / Kepler / Maxwell / Pascal cards I had available for testing and not busy on the other test systems, I've run some fresh OpenCL benchmarks using the 381.22 driver. The 381.22 Linux driver still only exposes OpenCL 1.2 support but with some OpenCL 2.0 extensions. The tested GPUs included the:

MSI NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 768MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GT 520 1024MB

Zotac NVIDIA GeForce GT 610 1024MB

MSI NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 1024MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2048MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 1024MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2048MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 2048MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 Ti 3072MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 2048MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2048MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4096MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 4096MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 Ti 6144MB

MSI NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 2048MB

Zotac NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 2048MB

eVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4096MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB 6144MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8192MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 8192MB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11264MB

Unfortunately these are all just consumer GeForce GPUs with not being seeded any workstation products from NVIDIA.

All of the OpenCL compute benchmarks were facilitated in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the Phoronix Test Suite benchmarking software. As well during the system benchmarking process, the AC system power consumption was being monitored to generate performance-per-Watt benchmarks.

With the tests run via the Phoronix Test Suite, if you want to see how your own OpenCL GPU performance compares, once you have our open-source benchmarking software installed you simply have to run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1705317-TR-OPENCLBIG36 for your own fully-automated, side-by-side comparison to the results found within this article.