While waiting for my motherboards to arrive for the new Core i7 7740X and Core i9 7900X, I've been re-testing many of my AMD/Intel boxes with Ubuntu 17.04 on the latest Linux 4.12 kernel for comparison to Intel's new high-end processors. Here is a look at 12 of the existing systems when running on the Linux 4.12 kernel as well as all of the systems have the latest BIOSes, etc.

For your viewing pleasure today before getting to the Core i7 7740X / Core i7 7900X results by earlier next week, the fresh Linux benchmark numbers for sharing today are of the:

1: AMD FX-8350

2: AMD Ryzen 7 1700

3: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

4: Intel Core i7 4790K

5: Intel Core i7 5775C

6: Intel Core i7 5960X

7: Intel Core i7 6800K

8: Intel Core i5 7600K

9: Intel Core i7 7700K

10: Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5

11: Intel Xeon E5-1680 v3

12: Intel Xeon E5-2687W v3

For a nice spectrum of hardware on the Linux 4.12 Git kernel as of this week and Ubuntu 17.04. Each system was running with the memory at its maximum rated frequencies, all were using Ubuntu 17.04 with the GCC 6.3.0 compiler and manually switching to the Linux 4.12 development kernel. Due to the systems being racked up, there are differences in the graphics cards and thus drivers, but for this comparison it's strictly focused on the CPU compute performance and not any graphics/gaming tests, likewise no disk tests either.

A variety of strictly CPU focused workloads were tested on these systems in a fully-automated and reproducible manner using the open-source Phoronix Test Suite, so enjoy these reference numbers if you are curious how Intel/AMD are competing with the latest Linux software. If you want to see how your own system fits in the stack, with the Phoronix Test Suite installed simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1706235-TR-INTELCPU596.